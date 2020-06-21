Handlebar Houston alcohol permit suspended for violating state reopening orders

article

The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission has suspended the alcohol permit held by Handlebar Houston. The suspension came after undercover agents from the state visited the Houston bar as part of Operation Safe Open.

Under Texas Governor Greg Abbott's current orders, bars have the capacity limit of 50% while ensuring social distancing of at least six feet between groups of customers.

Agents with the TABC found that Handlebar Houston was not following reopening rules set by Gov. Abbott.

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions.”

Handlebar Houston's alcohol permit is suspended for 30 days.

The TABC reports 12 bars across Texas have been had their permits suspended as a result of Operation Safe Open.