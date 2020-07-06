TABC issues 30-day suspension to Spire Nightclub for social distancing violations

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says Spire Nightclub in Houston received a 30-day suspension after they were found to be in violation of social distancing rules.

TABC says they conducted a follow up investigation on June 27 and found they were in violation. Following the inspection, they were given an emergency suspension for 30 days.

Spire Nightclub was one of three businesses that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner placed on a “Wall of Shame” last Monday, June 29, for not following COVID-19 guidelines.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on June 26 ordering bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages, to close. Restaurants were ordered to reduce capacity to 50 percent.

The weekend after the governor’s order, social media videos showed people dancing at Spire Nightclub.

Last month, TABC said they were moving ahead with issuing 30-day alcohol sale restrictions to businesses that ignore Texas COVID-19 regulations.

