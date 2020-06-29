Three Houston businesses placed on Mayor Turner's "wall of shame" for not following COVID-19 guidelines

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is calling out businesses that aren't following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's COVID-19 guidelines.

"I want to thank those bars who adhered to Gov. Abbott's order to shut down. Unfortunately, not all businesses complied," Turner said during a press conference on Monday. "I don't want to put any businesses on the wall of shame but I will be placing three of them up on there."

The three businesses on the mayor's wall of shame are Spire Night Club on Main, Pour Behavior on Travis, and Prospect Park on Fountainview.

On Friday, Gov. Abbott issued a new order that closed bars and clubs to prevent spreading COVID-19. Restaurants were also forced to serve only 50% capacity starting Monday.

But over the weekend, videos surfaced of people packed inside Spire Night Club, which should have been closed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Monday that it suspended seven bars' alcohol permits for 30 days after they say the bars refused to comply with Gov. Abbott's executive order.

One of them is Prospect Park, which is also on Mayor Turner's Wall of Shame.

Businesses that do not comply with Abbott's order face up to a 30-day suspension of their license to sell alcohol for the first violation, followed by up to a 60-day suspension for the second violation.

Continued violations could result in additional penalties, including cancellation of the business’ alcohol license or permit.

