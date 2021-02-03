Better Business Bureau urges people to avoid sharing COVID-19 vaccination card on social media

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to avoid sharing their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine," the organization said in a news release. "If your social media privacy settings aren’t set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

The Better Business Bureau noted that the personal information from the cards, which are used to track who has and hasn’t been vaccinated, can be used by scammers to create and sell imitation cards. The BBB cited reports of individuals in Great Britain who were caught selling fake cards on eBay and TikTok.

"It’s only a matter of time before similar cons come to the United States and Canada," the BBB added.

Rather than posting COVID-19 vaccination cards to social media, the BBB recommends sharing your vaccine sticker or using a frame around your profile picture.

Individuals should also review their security settings on all social media platforms to ensure posts are being shared with their intended audience and be "wary of answering popular social media prompts."

A COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

"Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend," the BBB said. "Think twice before participating in other viral personal posts, such as listing all the cars you’ve owned (including makes/model years), favorite songs, and top 10 TV shows. Some of these "favorite things" are commonly used passwords or security questions."

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, over 32.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the United States as of Tuesday. President Biden has pledged to deliver 100 million doses in his first 100 days in office.

The coronavirus has infected over 26.4 million Americans and killed more than 446,000 Americans since the pandemic began in March, according to Johns Hopkins University.

