A Houston suburb has been named one of the best cities to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking.

The Woodlands came in second place on Niche’s annual Best Cities to Live in America list for 2024.

The website collects reviews and grades cities and neighborhoods on factors like schools, housing and safety. The Woodlands got an A+ Overall Niche Grade, an A+ for public schools, and an A+ for being good for families.

FILE PHOTO. Aerial view of athletes competing in the swim course of the IRONMAN Texas on April 23, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

The Woodlands has ranked high on the list over the past few years, coming in third place last year and first place in 2022.

The Woodlands is also ranked first in Niche’s 2024 Best Cities to Buy a House in America list.

Best Cities to Live in America ranked for 2024

This year, Naperville, Ill., topped Niche’s Best Places to Live in America ranking.

Other cities in the Top 10 include:

1. Naperville, Ill.

2. The Woodlands, Texas

3. Cambridge, Mass.

4. Arlington, Va.

5. Plano, Texas

6. Irvine, Calif.

7. Columbia, Md.

8. Overland Park, Kan.

9. Ann Arbor, Mich.

10. Bellevue, Wash.

Niche uses data from sources like the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the CDC, along with resident reviews, to create their rankings.

To see the full list of cities, click here.