Drunk drivers in Texas involved in fatal accidents must now pay monthly support to the surviving minor children of their adult victims.

The new measure is called "Bentley's law" and those who back it say it's about both prevention and accountability.

Also known as House Bill 393 Bentley's law attracted bi-partisan support in Austin.

It requires convicted drunk drivers involved in deadly collisions to pay monthly restitution to the kids orphaned in the accident.

If the DWI offender receives prison time, the new law requires support payments begin one year after release and continue until the surviving children reach the age of 18.