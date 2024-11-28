Beloved Pancho Claus faces major heart surgery, community rallies to save Christmas tradition

Richard Reyes, beloved in Houston as the festive Pancho Claus, is currently bracing for a major heart surgery slated for Friday, putting his tradition of delivering holiday cheer to thousands of children at risk.

For over four decades, Reyes, in his distinctive red zoot suit, has been a key figure in the community, raising funds and spreading joy with at least 20,000 gifts for kids each Christmas in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley areas. However, this season his efforts are threatened by health concerns, as he recovers from another heart attack and prepares for double bypass surgery.

SUGGESTED: Donated gifts for more than 300 kids in Freeport are now trash due to rat infestation

"As they say, it is what it is. What can you do? It's just going to test us as a community," Reyes told FOX 26. He learned of his need for the surgery shortly after we spoke to him at the hospital on Nov. 22.

Reyes, anticipating a lengthy recovery involving an intensive care stay and limited mobility, remains optimistic: "I'll be in ICU for six days, and then I'll go home, but can't go outside, can't do anything. It's considered an eight-week recovery period."

Even as he faces his health battle, Reyes emphasizes the community's role in Pancho Claus's enduring spirit, "Pancho Claus is a community. It's not Richard Reyes. Richard Reyes wrote a character. The community is Pancho Claus. The hundreds of people that put toy boxes out for us."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

In the wake of Reyes' surgery announcement, local community members and organizations are stepping up. Vicki Cruz, founder of the non-profit Mission One USA, and the children she mentors through the HERO program have extended their support, visiting Reyes with prayers and well wishes, and their efforts in decorating gift boxes embody the communal spirit Reyes cherishes.

"I've seen his hustle. It's this grit he has about him. Now more than ever, we have to come together for Pancho. It's not just about a toy. It's about the hope. That when they don't have it, something comes into their little hands to know that they're loved, they're thought of, they're cared about," Cruz said.

Despite his upcoming absence from the streets this Christmas, Reyes's commitment stays unwavering, coordinating efforts from his recovery space: "I'm going to be working the office from my bed, and it really would bring me great joy."

Individuals seeking to support Reyes and ensure the toy drive's success during his recovery, details are available here.

You can also mail donations to:

Casa Ramirez

241 West 19th St.

Houston, Texas, 77008

Check Payable to:

Pancho Claus Arts