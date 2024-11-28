Donated gifts for more than 300 kids in Freeport are now trash due to rat infestation

The Freeport Police Department isn't giving up on this year's Blue Santa program.

"It's been a very heartbreaking week for us definitely," said Freeport Police Chief Jennifer Howell.

It started on Monday when someone went to a Hurricane Beryl damaged city building to get donated items for the Blue Santa Toy Store.

That's where families in need can buy toys and other gifts at an 80% discount.

"We discovered there had been some type of rat infestation that had hit that area, and everything was covered in rat feces and rat urine," Howell said. "We couldn't give toys like that to a child and run the risk of them getting sick. Christmas is a magical time, and we want the children to experience that."

The Chief says previous checks of the storm-damaged building only uncovered a little water damage.

The rat infestation she says damaged all the donated items, including toys, backpacks, and books.

"Basketball goals, the rats had chewed on footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, you name it," said Howell. "We have a wide variety from infants all the way up to 18."

Freeport Police already has about 300 kids on their list with more coming.

Even though time isn't on their side, the Blue Santa volunteers are asking for help from businesses and the community.

If you can help out, call the Freeport Police Department or reach out through their Facebook page.