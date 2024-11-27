Single mom with 4 kids has nowhere to go for Thanksgiving after apartment floods

According to residents, a maintenance worker broke a water valve on a third floor apartment at the Cullen apartments Tuesday night.

Video shows water pouring from the building, flooding multiple units.

Alicia Simmons lives in the apartment where the valve broke and says the fire department informed her it's unlivable.

She says the management at the apartment hasn't offered other housing or any solutions.

"What else is a mother supposed to say when you're in a helpless situation and you can't help your babies, because of something you didn't do? It hurt," she said.

Other units also flooded, and those residents say the same thing.

"They haven't even called, I can't live here," said the resident below.

FOX 26 made multiple attempts to contact the apartment management for their side of the story, but the only response we got was a request to leave their property.

"At first, I just wanted them to help me just get me another apartment. Now, I want them to be responsible for what the maintenance man did to my house," said Simmons.