Breaking Bond: Day of reckoning for 26-year-old defendant dubbed 'The Bail Bond Queen'

article

Aubry Davis racked up the most bonds we've ever seen. In about a years' time, Davis was in and out of jail on a total of 16 bonds.

She has both felony and misdemeanor bonds in at least five counties.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman with 18 bonds on 3 probations in Harris County for separate crimes, she's far from being alone

You know you have an unusually high number of bonds when it's shocking to even your own attorney.

"I've been doing this almost 20 years," said attorney Val Zuniga. "I have never had a client that has had this many bonds, period."

Her 16 bonds are mostly for theft and robbery charges.

Davis admitted to stealing 243 cans of baby formula last January. Then in March, robbing a Subway and seriously injuring an employee who tried to stop her and her accomplice.

"She is a career habitual thief, bottom line," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Visiting Judge Vanessa Velasquez put Aubry Davis on probation last June.

"And I told you in no uncertain terms that if you broke or violated any of those terms, you would go to a Texas prison," Judge Velasquez told Davis as she stood before the bench.

"She gave her an opportunity to get her life straightened out. She gave her multiple chances and Aubry Davis blew every single one of them," Kahan said.

"Unfortunately, she had been involved with the wrong people getting her addicted to drugs," said Zuniga. "She suffered through a miscarriage. She had some psychological issues she was working through, but nevertheless she was given the opportunity. Unfortunately, she didn't take advantage of it."

"I set your punishment at 180 days in a state jail facility. I'm not going to give you any credit for time served," Judge Velasquez told Davis.

That was for the theft conviction. The judge sentenced Davis to five years in prison for robbery.

"I'm going to order that you do your state jail time, which is flat-time up to six months before you begin your prison sentence," said Velasquez.

"We applaud the judge for recognizing Miss Davis is a continuing threat to public safety," said Kahan.

"I better never see you in here again," the judge warned Davis. "Do you understand?"

Davis still has charges in four other counties.