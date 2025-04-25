The Brief Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic neurological disease that affects the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. The Texas MS 150 charity fundraiser is the largest bikeevent of its kind in the country. This year, more than 4,000 riders have signed-up to participate, with a goal of raising $10.75 million. In its history, the event has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to fund research that improves and lengthens the lives of those living with MS.



More than 4,000 riders have signed up to participate in the Texas MS 150 this year.

Texas MS 150 to hit the road for 41st year

What they're saying:

"It's two days of validation and knowing that I have this huge community that is passionate about the same thing that I'm passionate about, and that they want to see an end to this disease," says Lisa Sailor, who has MS and chairs the South Central MS Society board of trustees.

"We have people who have been diagnosed with MS, who haven't seen any of their symptoms surface because they are on one of the disease-modifying treatments (for which) the dollars we've raised has helped to fund research," says DeAndra Stanly, president of the South Central chapter of the National MS Society.