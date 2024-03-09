Baytown Police Department confirmed they separated from the two officers involved in the 2019 assault of a man.

On Friday, it was announced Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett are no longer employed with the City of Baytown Police Department after permanently surrendering their Peace Officers Licenses to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

In July 2021, former Baytown police officers Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett were charged with the aggravated assault of Kedric Crawford.

PREVIOUS STORY: Criminal charges dismissed against 2 former Baytown officers accused of beating and tasing man

"I was beaten, I was choked, tasered, over and over," said Crawford.

Crawford described the video of his alleged attack as disturbing and horrifying.

"The district attorney had to make a decision whether to go to trial or make a plea deal," Crawford's attorney U. A. Lewis says.

By agreeing to not ever be a Texas law enforcement officer again, the charges were dismissed and can be expunged.

Criminal charges were dismissed against Sims and Serrett as part of an agreement between the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and the defendants.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The City of Baytown and the Baytown Police Department were not involved in the agreement with the DA’s Office.

Chief of Police, John Stringer stated, "It's essential to acknowledge that the incident in 2019 does not represent our department today. We've grown and learned from this experience, further solidifying our commitment to serving with integrity and maintaining the trust of our community."