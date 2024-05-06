Following a temporary closure due to safety concerns, Lake Conroe is set to resume normal lake traffic and activities.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

However, the San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 say boaters are urged to exercise extreme caution while navigating the lake, as there remains a risk of encountering floating debris and submerged objects. These hazards may not be readily visible, posing a potential danger to boaters and water enthusiasts alike.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The caution extends beyond boaters to residents in the vicinity of the lake. With submerged bulkheads, there is a risk of electrical outlets and equipment coming into contact with water, presenting a potential hazard. Therefore, residents are advised to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to ensure safety.

SUGGESTED: Conroe home underwater after flooding

Currently, the water level of Lake Conroe stands at 201.21 feet above mean sea level (msl). As per SJRA's management protocol, actions are underway to gradually lower the water level back to its conservation pool of 201 feet above msl. This includes controlled releases of water from the Lake Conroe dam, conducted per reservoir operating procedures.

EXPLAINER: San Jacinto River Authority explains release of Lake Conroe water

Both SJRA and Montgomery County Constable Precinct 1 will maintain vigilant monitoring of lake conditions to ensure the ongoing safety of all lake users and residents.

As such, while the reopening marks a return to normalcy, it is crucial for everyone to remain mindful of potential hazards and exercise caution when enjoying the recreational opportunities that Lake Conroe has to offer.