Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Wednesday that Jose Luis Pena, 62, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for molesting three girls.

According to officials, a jury found Pena guilty of molesting one girl once and another girl multiple times over three years beginning in 1998. The investigation also revealed he had molested an 8-year-old girl in 1982.

"Law enforcement and our prosecutors worked hard to untangle and uncover all the evil acts committed by this man and get justice for these girls who are now women," Ogg said. "Hopefully, this man will never again be alone in the same room with a child and can never hurt anyone again."

Officials say after Pena was convicted, he opted to be punished by the judge, who handed down a 50-year sentence.

The four-day trial was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Wesley Stafford and Andrew Sanchez, who are both assigned to the DA’s Crimes Against Children Division.

"This case shows that it’s never too late to say what happened," Stafford said. "These women have grown up, were able to tell their story and testify against their abuser. Through their strength and love for each other, they were able to get the justice they deserve. "Pena will have to serve at least half of the prison sentence before he will be eligible for parole.