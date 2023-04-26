article

The Bay City Police Department needs your help locating a missing man last seen on March 2.

Officials are searching for Faustino Silvas.

SUGGESTED: Mississippi escaped detainee spotted in Houston, authorities say

Silvas is 5’4" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Silvas has white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, with jeans, and a hat. He was carrying a walking stick and backpack.

A family member of Silvas told police that he hadn’t seen Silvas since the afternoon of March 2. That’s when the family member went by Silvas’ home again, and he still wasn’t home.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Officials said officers familiar with Silvas advised they saw him on March 4 a little after noon while working patrol.

Police stated a photo of Silvas was posted on the Bay City Police Department Facebook page. The department said they received calls and messages stating SIlvas had been seen in various places around town. There was also a call about someone seeing him in West Columbia, Texas.

If you have any information on where Silvas may be, you’re urged to contact Detective Chris Cunningham at (979) 245-8500.