BARC, animal advocates at odds over euthanasia list when shelter is at less than half of capacity

"BARC never closed down, so all the people who work here came to work," said shelter Director Greg Damianoff.



But the pandemic forced the city’s animal shelter to run on a split shift basis.



That means BARC is basically half empty but Damianoff says they still need enough employees and volunteers to take care of the animals.



"BARC doesn’t seem to be assuring life affirming options for every animal every time," said Claudine Vass with Fort Bend Pets Alive.



"They have all the resources available," said animal advocate Mike Murray. "With all the rescues, there’s no reason to be killing animals, none."

"We have cages so why don’t we just put them in there," said Damianoff. "That’s a true statement we do have cages but I don’t have people to care for them."



Since January 1 through March 17, 185 animals have been put on a euthanasia list by BARC.



"We have 12 hours to maybe make a difference to network those dogs, and by the way, BARC doesn’t do any networking on their own, it’s all of us," said foster and advocate Johnna McDaniel.



"In September of 2019, I started a networking page for the dogs and cats put on the euthanasia list at BARC," said advocate Cindy Castelblanco.



She says BARC wanted her to delete the networking page.



"This networking page made it real that they euthanize animals, so they really didn’t want it out there,"Castelblanco said.



"I get their passion I do,’ the shelter director said. "I appreciate what they do we all appreciate it."

But Damianoff points out more animals come in every day, so they have to get those already there out as soon as possible.



"We are not someplace that can hold animals indefinitely," he said. "The help has to come quickly."