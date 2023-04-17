Expand / Collapse search

BakerRipley Tax Center offers free return help until April 18 deadline

Houston
HOUSTON - The deadline to file your tax return is nearly here, but there is still time to get some help.

Families and individuals that earn up to $58,000 can get free tax services from the BakerRipley Tax Center.

The service began in mid-January and ends on April 18, the deadline to file.

The organization offers in-person tax preparation services at a dozen locations across the Houston area and Montgomery County.

Services are on a walk-in only basis and include tax returns and amendments, as well as ITIN applications and renewals. An American Sign Language interpreter is available by appointment only.

To see a list of locations as well as which documents you need, click here. 