If you haven't filed your taxes to the IRS, you only have less than two weeks to get it done in time.

Tax Day is on April 18 this year and there's still time to get in those documents to see what you owe or how much you're getting in return.

Taxpayers can also file for an extension for their tax returns and must have it done by April 18 as well. This extension gives you until Oct. 16 to file your taxes, but you still have to pay any owed taxes by April 18.

If you don't owe any taxes, there is no penalty other than the IRS keeping your refund longer.

Taxpayers can use many different platforms to file their taxes. The IRS offers a Free File program for taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 to file their taxes electronically for free using brand-name software provided by commercial tax filing companies.

Other software people use to file taxes include TaxAct, Turbo Tax, H&R Block, and more.

According to the IRS, here are important dates to know:

April 18: National due date to file a 2022 tax return or request an extension and pay tax owed due to the Emancipation Day holiday in Washington, D.C.

October 16: Due date to file for those requesting an extension on their 2022 tax returns

To apply for a tax extension, you need to file Form 4868 online or send it via mail by April 18. You can do it online through the IRS Free File or an online tax software. A tax preparer can also file the extension for you and you can do it yourself through the mail, but be sure to get proof that you mailed it.

The US News also suggests that you only file for an extension for the following reasons:

Are owed a refund but can’t get your taxes done on time

Can pay the estimated amount owed but need more time to file

Are dealing with a life event such as a family death or divorce, and you need more time to gather documents for your return

Run out of time to file because you were busy during tax season

For more information and tips on filing your taxes, visit the IRS website.