Authorities searching for missing woman last seen in NW Houston on Tuesday

Authorities need your help locating a missing woman who was last seen in northwest Houston on Tuesday.



According to Texas EquuSearch, 48-year-old Christine Cloud had been recuperating from recent heart surgery and had been staying with a relative.



Authorities said Cloud had left the relative’s home to go walking for exercise, and she hasn’t been seen since.

Cloud is a white female, 5’1" tall, 100 to 105 pounds, with blonde/gray (mid-length) hair, and green eyes.



Cloud was last seen wearing jeans, and a green or dark-colored sweater, or long-sleeved shirt.



Authorities said Cloud has a scar on her chest from the recent heart surgery.

She may also have her hair pulled back and held with a clip.



If you know where Cloud is, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.