Houston parole decision questioned after elderly woman’s murder

The Brief Richard Mouton, a three-time convicted felon, was on parole in Houston when he picked up new felony charges, skipped court, and was later accused of killing an elderly woman during a home invasion. Crime Stoppers says the parole board could have revoked Mouton’s parole or set higher bonds after his felony evading arrest conviction, potentially preventing the deadly crime. Houston police say Mouton and alleged accomplice Tijuana Thomas are charged with capital murder in the Lockwood Drive shooting; both remain hospitalized as the investigation continues.



Higher bond amounts for the 3-time ex-con or revoking his parole for committing a new crime, two options that may have saved an elderly woman.

Houston parole failure: 3-time convicted felon charged with capital murder of elderly woman after skipping court

The backstory:

Richard Mouton has a lengthy criminal history that includes three prison stints.

He was on parole in 2023 when he was convicted of felony evading arrest. He spent 60 days in the Harris County jail.

"It's always disturbing that you could be on parole, get a felony conviction, and still be on parole and not have your parole revoked," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

The parole board's decision to give Mouton a big break may have cost the elderly woman her life.

Police say on Monday, Mouton and his alleged accomplice, Tijuana Thomas, shot and killed her during a home invasion on Lockwood.

The victim's name has not been released.

Four days before allegedly committing capital murder, Mouton failed to show up in court for three felonies he picked up in July.

He and Thomas remain in the hospital, both charged with capital murder.