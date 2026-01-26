7 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane linked to Houston law-firm crashes in Maine

The Brief Seven people have been reported dead, and one person seriously injured in the plane crash in Bangor, Maine, according to the FAA. The Bombardier Challenger was carrying eight people when it overturned on the runway. The N10KJ plane is registered to an address linked to Houston law firm Arnold & Itkin.



Multiple people have been reported dead after a plane connected to a Houston law firm crashed in Maine while taking off from the airport on Sunday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, seven passengers were killed and one flight crew member was seriously injured in the crash in Bangor, Maine.

The area of the plane crash was facing inclement weather due to a widespread winter storm.

Maine plane crash

What we know:

According to the Associated Press, the aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 600, crashed around 7:45 p.m. ET as it took off at Bangor International Airport in Maine.

Air traffic control radio reviewed by FOX 26 reveals the tail number for the plane was N10KJ. The aircraft bearing that number matches the model released by the FAA.

The plane was also recorded as leaving Houston on Sunday evening and landing in Bangor. Reports say the plane attempted to take off less than two hours later.

In the same recording that revealed the tail number, reports can be heard saying a passenger airplane was upside down on the runway. Shortly after, the airport shut down traffic.

The FAA reports the plane had caught on fire after it turned upside down.

The N10KJ plane is registered to KTKJ Challenger, LLC and the address linked to that tail number is that of Arnold & Itkin, a Houston law firm.

According to AP, the Bombardier Challenger 600 is a wide-bodied business jet configured for nine to 11 passengers. It was launched in 1980 as the first private jet with a "walk-about cabin" and remains a popular charter option, according to aircharterservice.com.

The NTSB says a preliminary report will be available within 30 days, and it can be accessed by searching their investigations database with the NTSB number CEN26FA098.

What we don't know:

Some reports saythat the firm is the owner of the craft, but it has not been independently confirmed that this is true, or whether any of their staff were involved in the crash.

The identities of those on the plane have not been released.

What's next:

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

NTSB and FAA respond

What they're saying:

NTSB gave FOX 26 this statement:

The NTSB is investigating the Jan. 25 crash of a Bombardier CL 600 airplane in Bangor, Maine. The preliminary information we have is the plane crashed upon departing Bangor International Airport and experienced a postcrash fire.

A team of NTSB investigators is currently assembling and is expected to arrive on scene shortly. Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation.

NTSB investigations involve three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment. As part of this process, investigators will gather the following information and records:

Flight track data

Recordings of any air traffic control communications

Aircraft maintenance records

Weather forecasts and actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the accident

Pilot’s license, ratings and recency of flight experience

72-hour background of the pilot to determine if there were any issues that could have affected the pilot’s ability to safely operate the flight

Witness statements

Electronic devices that could contain information relevant to the investigation

Any available surveillance video, including from doorbell cameras

Witnesses to the accident or those who have surveillance video or other information that could be relevant to the investigation are asked to contact the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.

During the on-scene phase of the investigative process, the NTSB does not determine or speculate about the cause of the accident.

The NTSB has no role in the release of the identities of accident victims and/or the extent and number of injuries nor does it release the identities of those injured or killed; that’s handled by local authorities.

--

The FAA provided this statement:

A Bombardier Challenger 650 crashed as it was taking off from Bangor International Airport in Maine around 7:45 p.m. local time on Sunday, Jan. 25. Eight people were on board. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

Contact local authorities for information about those on board.

The FAA’s preliminary accident/incident report is posted here .

The aircraft registration number (N-number) is N10KJ. You can search it here .