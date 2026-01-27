Thieves caught on camera stealing wheels during Houston winter storm

The Brief Houston police are investigating auto thefts at Lakeside Apartments. A resident said his car wheels were stolen and thieves were caught on camera. Anyone with information, contact HPD or Crime Stoppers.



Thieves were caught on camera stealing car wheels at a Houston apartment complex while many families were hunkering down during a winter storm.

What we know:

Houston police are investigating at least two auto thefts that occurred Sunday and Monday at the Lakeside Apartments. One of the victims says the theft happened just minutes before he was about to leave for work.

Jefferey Echevarria says he discovered the damage around 5 a.m. Monday.

What they're saying:

"So I was walking out, had all of my cold gear on, and I come out, no wheels on my car," Echevarria said. "As you can see, there’s severe damage to my door. I can’t open the door."

Echevarria says the suspects appeared prepared, using tools to remove wheel locks.

"They had what looked to be some sort of wrench," he said. "They used that to pull the wheel locks off."

He believes the suspects took advantage of the winter storm.

"It’s an unfortunate thing living in a big city," Echevarria said. "They take advantage when you’re most vulnerable, which is during a winter freeze. My car was locked, alarm on, wheel locks, I did everything, and they still stole it."

Echevarria also believes the suspects may have been watching the complex.

"To my understanding, they had been staking out our apartment for some time," he said. "They knew when shift change happened. They were in and out in about 20 minutes taking our wheels."

He says the apartment management has been responsive and plan to fix broken gates at the complex.

"They’ve done a great job so far," Echevarria said. "The only thing I would suggest is having multiple security guards, not just one. One person can’t cover the whole complex."

The theft has left him scrambling to find transportation to work.

"It’s really a damper for someone who wants to work, hustle, and make life happen," he said. "Now I can’t go to work and have to make alternate plans. Hopefully, justice can be served. If they get caught, I plan to press charges, because a lesson has to be learned."

FOX 26 reached out to the apartment complex for comment, but it was after business hours.

Anyone with information related to these thefts is urged to contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

How to prevent wheel thefts

Houston police suggest drivers install high-quality wheel locks, use a car alarm, and turn the steering wheel all the way to one side when parking. Police say this can make it more difficult for thieves to access lug nuts and remove wheels.