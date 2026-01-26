Harris County authorities rescue puppy found inside metal trunk in Channelview

The Brief An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a puppy was found inside a metal trunk in Channelview, authorities said. According to a release, the puppy was heard crying from inside a travel trunk at a neighborhood park in Channelview. If anyone has information about this case, call the Houston SPCA at (713) 869-7722.



An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a puppy was found inside a metal trunk in Channelview, authorities said.

Puppy rescued after being found inside metal trunk in Channelview

What we know:

According to a release, the puppy was heard crying from inside a travel trunk at a neighborhood park in Channelview.

The Houston SPCA says they believe the German Shepherd puppy was incredibly fortunate not to have been trapped in the trunk for an extended period.

Photo of the trunk the puppy was found inside (Source: Houston SPCA)

Veterinary staff said in a release that the situation could have been tragic had it lasted any longer, as prolonged confinement in such conditions could have caused severe distress, injury, or death.

Houston SPCA said they are "grateful for the community’s eyes and ears that help save animals’ lives, just like this

case."

What you can do:

If anyone has information about this case, call the Houston SPCA at (713) 869-7722.