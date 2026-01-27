Houston weather: Cold weather remains Tuesday, chances of rain incoming

The Brief Cold weather continues today with another freeze possible tonight Gradual warming midweek before the next strong cold front late Friday Weekend outlook looks cold again with more freezing nights



After days of frigid temperatures, the Extreme Cold Warning in effect will expire at noon and we begin to see more days with temperatures a bit above freezing.

Ongoing cold outbreak

Houston remains locked in a wintry pattern today. Temps this morning dropped into the low 20s in most locations, but with very light winds.

Early day sunshine today will help temperatures recover, but highs will remain well below normal, generally topping out in the upper 40s. Temperatures tonight will fall quickly again, setting the stage for a light freeze, with lows near 30.

Modest midweek warming before the next front

A slow moderation begins Wednesday and continues through Thursday as surface high pressure shifts east. Afternoon temperatures climb into the mid 50s and lower 60s, with overnight lows still cold but less extreme.

Despite the warming trend, light freezing conditions remain possible both Wednesday and early Thursday mornings in outlying areas. The warmest temperatures will be the warmest we'll feel for the next week.

Next cold front and weekend outlook

Another strong cold front is expected to move through late Friday, bringing a chance of rain and ushering in another shot of colder air. While the exact strength of the cold remains uncertain, temperatures will trend toward the 20s and 30s again over the weekend. For now, Saturday looks cold and windy with the coldest air on Sunday morning as lows could drop into the low 20s. The good news is that temps should moderate nicely after that.