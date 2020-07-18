Authorities searching for fugitive wanted for indecency with a child

article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division needs your help locating a fugitive wanted for two counts of indecency with a child.



Authorities are looking for Francisco Soriano-Patricio, 31.



Authorities said in July of 2019, Soriano-Patricio performed indecent sexual acts with two child victims in an apartment located in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Avenue in Houston.



Soriano-Patricio is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair.



Police believe that Soriano-Patricio is driving a black Chevrolet Silverado.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.



Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.