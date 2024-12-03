Authentic Japanese food and hot stone bowls at Kazzan Ramen in Houston

Kazzan, meaning "volcano," is a new style of ramen with thick noodles and vegetables, served in a 350-degrees Celsius hot stone bowl, topped off with the hot soup and poured in a cylindrical top at the table. It causes the steam to rise from the lid resembling a volcanic eruption.

Diners can choose their ramen flavor. Kazzan offers signature flavors such as Shio, Shoyu, Karamiso, Curry, and Veggie Tantan.

But as Katie Stone discovers, Kazan Ramen isn't all about noodles and broth, they also serve other types of authentic Japanese cuisine, including rice bowls, sides, vegetarian offerings and desserts.

Located in the Heights at 191 Heights Boulevard (at Washington), the restaurant and cocktail bar is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.- midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

You can follow them on Instagram @kazzanramenbarhtx

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and repeats on Saturday mornings.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

For about the foundation visit https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

COMING IN 2025

EatDrinkHTX - February 15-28

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1-September 1