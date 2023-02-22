Expand / Collapse search

Arlington man who did donuts during Austin street takeover, led police on chase charged

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A man from Arlington who police say was doing donuts and burnouts in Austin over the weekend was arrested and has been charged.

According to court documents, 23-year-old Jerry Gore was in a Camaro drifting in the intersection of the I-35 access road and East Anderson Lane late Saturday night when DPS troopers arrived.

Jerry Gore

Officers said the Camaro and a Dodge Charger were nearly hitting pedestrians who were standing in the roadway.

When a DPS trooper turned on his sirens the cars took off, reaching speeds over 150 miles per hour, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witness videos show a chaotic scene - cars doing donuts, fireworks going off and some people catching on fire. As of Tuesday, one person has been arrested by DPS and six people have been arrested by APD in connection to the weekend event. They are facing charges that include evading arrest, drug possession and unlawful carrying of weapons.

The Camaro, which was being followed by a DPS helicopter, eventually pulled over at a 7-Eleven.

Troopers found numerous magazines and two loaded firearms inside the vehicle, according to court documents.

One of the guns was a short barrel rifle that was confirmed to be stolen in Dallas.

Gore allegedly told troopers he drove from North Texas to Austin specifically for the street takeover.  

Cars do donuts, Austin street takeovers

Video of the events at several intersections across the city this weekend showed cars doing donuts, fireworks being shot off and more. Some who tried to call 911 were left on hold for more than half an hour.

While Gore was in custody, troopers noted that he made up a song where he said "there were guns in the car."

Gore was arrested for theft of a firearm, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, obstructing a highway during exhibition, reckless driving and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

