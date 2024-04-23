Don Steven McDougal was indicted on two counts of capital murder by a grand jury in the death of Audrii Cunningham.

McDougal received a $500,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The two counts that McDougal is facing are:

Intentionally and knowingly cause the death of individuals (Audii Cunningham) an individual 10 years of age or older but younger than 15 years of age by blunt force trauma to the head with an unknown object. Intentionally and knowingly cause the death of individuals (Audii Cunningham) by blunt force trauma to the head with an unknown object during committing or attempting to kidnap Audrii Cunningham.

11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was found dead in Trinity River in Polk County, Texas five days after going missing from her Livingston neighborhood.

Authorities say McDougal was a friend of the family who lived in a camper behind the house where Cunningham lived with her father, grandparents, and other family.