Attorney calls for firing of La Marque officer in deadly shooting of Joshua Feast

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is asking for a La Marque police officer to be fired following last week’s shooting that left a 22-year-old Black man dead.

Ben Crump is representing the family of Joshua Feast. They are also asking for the La Marque Police Department to be transparent and release the body cam footage from that evening.

RELATED: Family, witnesses react to La Marque police shooting that left man dead

It was one week ago, December 9, when Officer Jose Santos went to arrest Feast with an outstanding warrant for felony possession of a firearm. Feast, a father of two, was believed to be a suspect in an investigation of several shootings with illegal firearms.

It was during this interaction that Feast ran away, and according to witnesses was shot in the back by Santos. Feast was transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

RELATED: La Marque police identify officer involved in deadly shooting of 22-year-old man

Advertisement

According to La Marque police, a gun was found in the car Feast was in, and a second firearm was found, but the location of that weapon has yet to be released.

Yesterday afternoon, Feast’s family, along with the family of George Floyd, attended a press conference asking for justice.

Crump addressed the crowd saying that Santos shouldn’t have been hired by the La Marque police Department in the first place, as he accused of using excessive force against a Black man back in 2013 when was working for the Galveston Police Department.

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

There is an independent autopsy that was performed. We are expecting to learn the findings from that sometime this evening.

Funeral services for Joshua Feast will take place on Friday morning at New Life Church in Texas City.