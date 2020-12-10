Family, witnesses react to La Marque police shooting that left man dead

Family and friends of the man killed by La Marque Police Wednesday night were not allowed into the police press conference Thursday, so they gathered outside the building instead.

Lakeisha Feast was in the crowd and told FOX 26 she is the mother of the 22-year-old who was killed.



She identified him as Joshua Fast.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Lakeisha says she needs answers and wants to see the police bodycam video after getting a phone call from her son’s girlfriend late Wednesday night, saying he’d been shot and killed by an officer.

“His baby mother called me and told me that he was shot, and told me where to come to and I just came,” said Lakeisha.

Lakeisha rushed to the 1000 block of Pirtle Street where she says her son had been parked, sitting in a car with his girlfriend outside of his uncle’s home when the officer drove up.

Advertisement

“I heard the gunshot,” said Gail Gee, who says the officer parked in front of her home. “I immediately ran to my bedroom window there.”

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Gee says after she heard the shot and ran outside, she saw Joshua lying in the neighbor’s driveway. The officer was standing over him.

“He said, put your hands where I can see them,” said Gee. “I don’t think he meant to kill him, but it was already done. Once the backup officer showed up, he immediately told the back-up officer where the gun was across the street, so he knew that the guy didn’t have a gun.”

“I just want to get to the bottom of it and see what really happened to my son, ‘cause all I know is he was running, and he got shot in his back,” said Lakeisha Feast, describing what her son’s girlfriend told her.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police have not said where on Joshua’s body he was shot but did say a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Joshua Feast’s mom says he leaves behind a five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son.