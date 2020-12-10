Man dies after officer-involved shooting in La Marque

A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in La Marque.

The shooting occurred late Wednesday night in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street.

It is unclear if the officer was responding to a call or how the encounter between the officer and the man began.

Initial reports say around 11:15 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in a vehicle, got out and ran across the street to a driveway, when the La Marque police officer opened fire.

Authorities have not said if that man was carrying a weapon.

The officer called for assistance over radio for shots fired. Law enforcement agencies from Texas City, Santa Fe, and Galveston County Sheriff’s office responded.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later passed away.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s office will be conducting independent investigations. Were told that the La Marque Police Department will be holding a press conference sometime later this morning.

