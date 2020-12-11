La Marque police identify officer involved in deadly shooting of 22-year-old man

article

Authorities have released the name of the officer involved in the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old man on Wednesday in La Marque.



The officer has been identified as Jose Santos, a Hispanic male who has been working with the La Marque Police Department since October of 2014.



La Marque police added that all uniformed patrol personnel wear body cameras.

That footage is part of an active third-party investigation being conducted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.



Authorities said the footage can’t be released at this time, which is standard for officer-involved shootings.

The shooting took place in the 1000 block of Pirtle Street around 11:15 p.m.



Initial reports stated that a 22-year-old man was in a vehicle, got out, and ran across the street to a driveway when the officer opened fire.

Family members told FOX 26 on Thursday, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Joshua Fast.

Santos has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

