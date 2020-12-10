La Marque residents asked to stay calm, trust process as investigation into fatal police shooting plays out

"I knew this young man," said La Marque Mayor Pro Tem Keith Bell. "He went to one of my childcare facilities so I have intimate knowledge with his family.

Bell says the shooting death of 22-year-old Joshua Feast is a tragedy for the entire community.

"I don't believe there is any member of our community that would not call this a tragedy simply because a young person in our community in our city has lost their life unexpectedly," Bell said.

"His baby's mother called me and told me that he was shot and where to come to and I just came," said Joshua's mother Lakeisha Feast.

Feast says her son was sitting in the car with his girlfriend in front of his uncles house when the officer showed up.

"All I know he was running and he got shot in his back," she said.

Police aren't saying much about the shooting, only that Joshua Feast was a suspect in a recent rash of shootings involving illegal guns.

"Ongoing investigations and partnerships with federal agencies have resulted in recent arrests and seizures of illegal firearms in La Marque and the work continues," said La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson.

"I heard the gunshot I immediately ran to my bedroom window right there," said witness Gail Gee.

Gee says she heard the officer tell Joshua to put his hands up.

"I don't think he meant to kill him but it was already done," she said. "Once the backup officer showed up, he immediately told the backup officer where the gun was across the street."

Gee says the officer, who hasn't been identified by police, knew Joshua by name.

"And he told him, speak to me, talk to me Josh. You didn't even render aid and he didn't even call an ambulance, the neighbors had to call the ambulance," said Joshua's mother.

The officer is on administrative leave, which is normal procedure.

The Galveston County Sheriffs Department and DAs office are conducting independent investigations.