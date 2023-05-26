Authorities say thieves tried to steal an ATM from a smoke shop in southwest Houston Friday morning, but were caught before they could get away.

It happened at the Smokie's Smoke Shop on Beechnut St., where officers with Houston PD said they saw the would-be robbers using a truck to smash into the building.

(Photo: FOX 26 Houston)

Investigators said they believe the thieves were trying to steal an ATM. At least 7 were arrested, but no injuries were reported.

Because it happened on the county line, it's unclear if Harris or the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation.