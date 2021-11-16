Astroworld victims honored and remembered across Houston Tuesday evening

Services for many of the victims killed in the Astroworld tragedy are taking place this week.

On Tuesday, family and friends gathered at a funeral for Bharti Shahani.

"Bharti is love," said Mohit Bellani, Bharti’s cousin. "She continues to live on loving us in all of our hearts, and everyone’s hearts. Bharti was always there for me when I needed her. I’m so so sorry, I couldn’t be there for her when she needed me."

Shahani was a 22-year-old student at Texas A&M. Her family says this year’s Astroworld was the first music festival she ever attended.

"I just want to tell you I love you," said Namrata Shahani, Bharti’s sister. "There’s no way I would ever forget you. I will constantly miss you. Wherever you are now, please be okay. Please look over us like an angel."

Buildings, bridges, and garages in Memorial City displayed green lights Tuesday night in memory of John Hilgert.

The 14-year-old was a freshman at Memorial High School. He’s described as a talented baseball player full of love. His favorite color was green.

Hilgert and Shahani are two of the 10 people killed from this year’s Astroworld Festival. As Travis Scott performed, the crowd of more than 50,000 surged towards the stage out of control.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee now represents more than 125 Astroworld concertgoers. According to the lawsuit, "…organizers, promoters, security, medical provider companies, performers…. had ample opportunity to stop the event long before anyone was injured—and they should have."

"This should have had a lot more prior planning," said Buzbee in an interview Monday. "[They] should have had people stationed at various places to stop things, and shut things down."

The investigation into Astroworld is expected to take weeks or months to complete.