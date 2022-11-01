Astros fan who underwent 22 surgeries, including 8 brain surgeries surprised with World Series tickets

Every Houstonian knows there’s something special about being inside the Juice Box. For one Astros fan from Louisiana, coming to a game at Minute Maid Park was the one thing he wished for after undergoing more than 20 surgeries for a rare brain condition.

Jordy Day is still reliving every moment of the World Series at Minute Maid Park last week after his good friend, Jason, surprised him with tickets to game 1.

In the last 11 years, Jordy’s had 22 surgeries, eight of which were brain surgeries. The New Orleans native was born with a rare brain condition that’s now left him disabled.

Jordy said growing up, his family would go to Astros games every summer at the Astrodome. But after his diagnosis, that tradition was put on pause, so he could focus on his health.

As a former middle school baseball coach, Jordy's bucket list wish was to see an Astros game at Minute Maid Park whenever he got better. He never thought his first time would be a World Series game.

"There would be times during the anthem and things like that and I'm tearing up. The crowd was crazy. And then you actually get to see those guys that you've only seen on TV come out and warm up and you know, they announced them. It's something that's so hard to explain, it was just a phenomenal experience. If you're a baseball guy, that's it. The World Series is the epitome of all baseball," Jordy said.

As an avid LSU Tigers fan, Jordy said alumni Alex Bregman is one of his all-time favorite players.

Now that Jordy says his health is better, he hopes to come back with his wife and three sons for another Astros game at Minute Maid Park.