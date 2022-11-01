Houston Astros offer staff members opportunity to attend World Series in Philadelphia

article

FOX 26 has learned that the Houston Astros organization is providing an opportunity of a lifetime for their staff members to attend a World Series game in Philadelphia.

A spokesman tells FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff, full-time employees were given the opportunity, along with part-time employees with 20 or more years of service.

The Astros are getting their employees to Philadelphia on a charter for Game 3 and Game 4 of the World Series.

Each employee will go to one game, stay overnight, and then return to Houston.

First pitch for Game 3 will be at 7:03 p.m. Central Time.