Houston Astros offer staff members opportunity to attend World Series in Philadelphia
HOUSTON - FOX 26 has learned that the Houston Astros organization is providing an opportunity of a lifetime for their staff members to attend a World Series game in Philadelphia.
A spokesman tells FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff, full-time employees were given the opportunity, along with part-time employees with 20 or more years of service.
The Astros are getting their employees to Philadelphia on a charter for Game 3 and Game 4 of the World Series.
Each employee will go to one game, stay overnight, and then return to Houston.
FOX 26 is your World Series station in Houston. First pitch for Game 3 will be at 7:03 p.m. Central Time.