Armed carjacking sparks chase, ends with car on barriers, 3 suspects in custody, 1 on run

An armed carjacking in Harris County overnight ends with a car suspended on barriers at a gas station and most of the suspects in custody.

Harris County sheriff's deputies received a call of the armed carjacking around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies quickly arrived in the area and located the stolen vehicle. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off leading to a chase.

It was a short pursuit that ended with the suspects crashing at a gas station on Lee Rd at Beltway 8. The vehicle somehow ended up on top of barriers.

Four deputies ran off, but three were apprehended and taken into custody.

At last check, HCSO K9 units and deputies were still searching for the last suspect.