Arctic Blast: Warming centers open at Cleveland ISD schools

Cleveland Independent School District announced they will be opening two warming centers for enrolled students and their families.

Starting Sunday morning, the cafeterias of Cleveland Middle School and Santa Fe Middle School will open at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Currently, the warming centers are scheduled to operate continuously until 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, with security on duty at all times.

Tuesday, Jan. 16, is scheduled to be a regular school day but the district states if they have to close due to weather conditions, the warming centers will extend their operating hours. Any changes will be communicated to students, staff, and the community once a decision is reached.

CISD emphasizes the warming centers are exclusive to enrolled students and their families, with students required to present their IDs. Families are permitted to bring their blankets, pillows, chairs, food, drinks, and whatever they need.

The district emphasizes that it is solely providing a warm space and will not furnish food or beverages. Unfortunately, accommodations for pets are not available.