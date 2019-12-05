Arcola officer arrested on second charge of sexual assault

article

An officer with the Arcola Police Department has been arrested on a second set of charges of sexual assault and official oppression.

Arrest warrants were issued for Hector Aaron Ruiz, and he was arrested on Wednesday.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office says a woman reported that Ruiz forced her to engage in a sexual act after he gave her a ride to her residence when her boyfriend was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in August.

The district attorney’s office says Ruiz had been on-duty at the time and was providing Spanish translations for the woman and her boyfriend.

His bond was set at $100,000 for the sexual assault charge and $50,000 for the official oppression charge.

The district attorney’s office says, “He remains in jail under authority of the arrest warrants. No official charges (felony indictment, or misdemeanor information) have been filed with the court at this time.”

Ruiz was arrested last month for charges of sexual assault and official oppression when a woman reported that Ruiz allegedly stopped her vehicle and coerced her to engage in a sexual act while he was on duty.

The investigation remains active. The district attorney’s office says authorities suspect there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. They say a person’s immigration status is not relevant when it comes to reporting a crime and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Fort Bend County District Attorney Investigator Dustin Claborn at 281-341-4460.