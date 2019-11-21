Woman says Arcola police officer sexually assaulted her while on duty

article

An officer with the Arcola Police Department has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and official oppression.

Officer Hector Aaron Ruiz was arrested Wednesday after a woman submitted a complaint.

The woman reported that earlier this month that Ruiz allegedly stopped her vehicle earlier this month before coercing her to engage in a sexual act while he was on duty.



“The utter violation of public trust that these allegations represent is heinous and disgraceful," said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton. "My office will prosecute these criminal offenses to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

The district attorney’s office worked closely with the Texas Rangers, the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office, the Arcola Police Department, and the Manvel Police Department to complete the investigation concerning these allegations.



Sexual Assault is a second-degree felony with a punishment range of 2-20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Official Oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor with a punishment range of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.