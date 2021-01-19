Appointments open for those 65+ to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Galveston Co.

article

The Galveston County Health District is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by appointment only beginning Wednesday.

Due to limited supply, the health district says they are only vaccinating those who are 65 years of age and older as they are one of the most vulnerable populations at an increased risk to develop severe illness from COVID-19.

The health district says they received an additional 1,000 vaccine doses on Tuesday.

Those who have access to the internet are asked to make an appointment by clicking here: https://tinyurl.com/y5sabdfz.

Those who do not have internet access can call 409-227-8934 to speak with an operator.

Officials ask for patience, especially while making appointments. The health district says their goal while vaccine supply is limited is to quickly vaccinate as many people at risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 as possible.