Another contestant representing Houston on FOX's 'Masterchef: Legends'

Houston is being represented again on this week’s episode of ‘MasterChef: Legends.’

FOX 26’s Natalie Hee spoke with one of the contestants competing for a white apron this season.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Joseph Manglicmo has been working in oil and gas for the last 10 years, but recently left the industry to pursue his dreams of becoming a chef.

Advertisement

Joseph says he hopes to represent Houston well and use his platform to stop Asian hate.

