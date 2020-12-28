Anonymous donor makes good on $100K promise to Cy-Fair family who lost home in fire

A Cy-Fair family of 12 has received a generous gift from an anonymous donor after they lost everything in a house fire two days before Christmas.

Investigators said the house was no longer livable and the family was left homeless right before the holidays.

A day later, an anonymous donor reached out to FOX 26's Natalie Hee to facilitate the delivery of a $100,000 to Catherine Modlies and her 11 children.

Since the banks closed early on Christmas Eve, the anonymous donor promised to deliver the check next week.

The mystery man also made sure the family had food on the table and a safe place to stay to celebrate the holidays.

As previously promised, as soon as the banks reopened, the anonymous donor followed through on his word.

On Monday, FOX 26's Natalie Hee personally delivered the envelope.

"You’ve captivated the hearts of so many people across Houston including this anonymous donor who called me on Christmas Eve. Obviously, we have some promises that still need to be delivered. So here's a belated Christmas gift for you. I was hoping you could open it," Hee said.

"Oh Ms. Natalie, he held his word. He held his word. He really wanted to do this Ms. Natalie. I’ve never had a check in my hands for this amount of money. As a single mom, you never think that someone would take your story and really want to help you," Modlies said.

Catherine said she’s lived a tough life and 2020’s perhaps been one of the worst years. But the kindness she’s experienced from Houstonians like this anonymous donor, makes her realize that everything’s going to be okay.

"Everything's going to be ok. It has to be! I thank y'all so much and I appreciate y'all so much. I never seen none of this coming. Never in my wildest imagination would I have seen none of this coming. We’re going to meet him one day. He cannot stay anonymous forever," Modlies said.

Catherine says her New Year’s wish is that she and her kids can one day meet this anonymous donor face-to-face and thank him personally for his generosity and his kindness.

