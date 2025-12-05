Northeast Houston man accused of having explicit child material; authorities seeking more information

The Brief Cesar Martinez is accused of having explicit photos and video of children. Authorities are looking into whether Martinez had inappropriate interactions with minors in person. Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office.



A man was arrested in northeast Houston for allegedly keeping explicit content of children. Authorities are now looking for any information of any in-person interactions he's had with minors.

Harris County Precinct 1: Child pornography arrest

What we know:

Harris County Precinct 1 authorities announced the arrest of 40-year-old Cesar Martinez on Friday.

Court records confirm Martinez is in custody with three charges: one for possession of child pornography, and two for allegedly possessing visuals showing sexual assault of a child.

Authorities say they seized Maritnez's computer at his home on Grandridge Drive, near Beltway 8 and Highway 90, and found "hundreds of digital files." Martinez is accused of downloading the material from the internet and sharing them with others.

Detectives are now looking into whether Martinez had inappropriate interactions with minors in person.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Martinez's interactions with minors is encouraged to call the Precinct 1 Constable's Office at 713-222-4929.