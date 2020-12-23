Mom, 11 children displaced after house fire in northwest Harris County

article

A family of 12 has been displaced after their northwest Harris County home caught fire overnight.

CyFair Fire Department reports that the fire broke out around 4 a.m. at the home in the 6400 block of Pinewood Trace Ln.

Emergency crews arrived to find flames coming from the garage, which spread to the house.

Eleven children and their mother got out safely without any injuries.

Officials report that the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

