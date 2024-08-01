Houston Running Co. announced the return of the annual Houston Turkey Dash to be held on Thanksgiving Day!

Participants can register to run a Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, Family 1-mile, and Kids Dash which will take off at Delmar Stadium located at 2020 Mangum Road.

The family-friendly event promises a day of fun, fitness, and community spirit while supporting a great cause and is open to participants of all ages and fitness levels. Whether you're an experienced runner or simply looking to enjoy a brisk walk with friends and family, this event is the perfect way to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Time: 7:00 a.m.

Location: Delmar Stadium, 2020 Mangum Rd, Houston, TX 77092

Registration: Those interested in participating can register here.

Participants are encouraged to dress in festive Thanksgiving attire. The scenic course will offer a mix of beautiful landscapes and cheering spectators, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Proceeds from the Houston Turkey Dash will benefit The HRC Foundation and their partners, including Ainsley’s Angels, The Asher Houston Animal Sanctuary, Girls on the Run, and LifeGift Organ Donation.