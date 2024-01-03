Angleton Amber Alert: Authorities searching for 13-year-old Karley Smart

The Angleton Police Department needs your help locating a 13-year-old who went missing on Tuesday.

Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Karley Smart.

Karley was last seen in the 200 block of Austin Street in Angleton just before 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Karley is described as a white female, 5'4" tall, 118 pounds, with brown eyes and purple hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a black backpack with sunflowers.

Authorities said she was last seen in a blue truck with a Texas license plate. However, no license plate information was released by authorities.

If you have any information on where Karley Smart is, contact the Angleton Police Department at (979) 849-2383.