A man has been found guilty of capital murder in the death of a 71-year-old woman who was run over outside of a McDonald’s in east Harris County in 2021.

The trial for Andrew Williams, 41, began last week, and the jury returned the verdict on Monday. The judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

Williams was accused in the death of Martha Medina on Sept. 23, 2021.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates after a woman was run over on Uvalde.

The sheriff's office said Medina was in the parking lot of the restaurant in the 400 block of Uvalde Road when she was robbed of her purse and then run over.

Williams was arrested and charged about two weeks later. He was out on bond at the time for a previous capital murder charge.