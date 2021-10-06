Expand / Collapse search

Man charged in deadly purse-snatching of 71-year-old woman outside of McDonald's

HOUSTON - Officials say an arrest has been made in a deadly purse-snatching incident outside of a McDonald's last month in east Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators say Andrew Williams robbed 71-year-old Martha Medina and then ran her over, killing her.

It happened on Sept. 23 at the fast food restaurant in the 400 block of Uvalde Rd.

Williams, 40, was arrested and then taken to Harris County Jail on Tuesday.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Williams was out on bond in connection to a previous capital murder.